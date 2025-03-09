Left Menu

Mysterious Heist: Thane Godown Office Robbery

A burglary occurred at a godown complex in Thane, Maharashtra, where unidentified perpetrators stole Rs 42.15 lakh. The crime happened overnight between March 4 and 5, with the thieves breaking into an office via the iron window grill. An FIR was filed under relevant sections.

Authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have reported a burglary at a godown complex where Rs 42.15 lakh was stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred overnight between March 4 and March 5.

Officials revealed that the criminals gained entry by breaking an iron window grill before ransacking the office and stealing funds collected from 12 companies.

A formal complaint has led to an FIR against unknown culprits under sections 303 and 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

