Mysterious Heist: Thane Godown Office Robbery

Authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, have reported a burglary at a godown complex where Rs 42.15 lakh was stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred overnight between March 4 and March 5.

Officials revealed that the criminals gained entry by breaking an iron window grill before ransacking the office and stealing funds collected from 12 companies.

A formal complaint has led to an FIR against unknown culprits under sections 303 and 331 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)