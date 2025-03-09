Left Menu

Interstate Child Trafficking Ring Busted: Two Teens Rescued

Police have dismantled an interstate child trafficking gang with the arrest of four individuals. Two missing teenage girls were rescued from the gang. Evidence led to the arrest of the suspects, revealing a network targeting estranged girls for marriage and domestic work across state lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:51 IST
Authorities have successfully dismantled an interstate child trafficking ring with the arrest of four suspects, leading to the rescue of two missing teenage girls, officials reported on Sunday.

The rescued girls, whose disappearance had been reported within the past month, were identified as Kalyatri Prajapati and Anjali Rajbhar, both students at Maniyar Inter College. Intensive police investigations yielded crucial evidence, culminating in the arrests of Ashok Kumar Kumawat, Kishan Bhati, Mohan Yadav, and a 17-year-old accomplice, officials said.

During questioning, the suspects divulged the workings of their trafficking network, which reportedly targeted girls isolated from their families and sold them for marriage and domestic work in different states. The police also confiscated Rs 35,000 found in their possession, and investigations continue to unravel the gang's full operations, with Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh spearheading the efforts.

