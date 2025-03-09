Rohingya Refugees Face Dire Cuts Amidst Aid Reductions

The Rohingya refugees residing in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh are voicing concerns over the United States' decision to halve food rations starting next month. Affected community members and officials emphasize that this reduction will significantly impact the nutrition of over one million refugees, causing 'social and mental pressure.'

President Donald Trump's policy decisions, including halting foreign aid and dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, have considerably hindered global humanitarian efforts. The World Food Programme announced the cuts in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, heavily inhabited by Rohingya refugees. These cuts begin on April 1 and will affect refugees who fled from Myanmar's ethnic violence.

Although it is unclear if these reductions directly result from the Trump administration's actions, the effect on the Rohingya population is already felt. Many refugees, lacking income-generating opportunities, are worried about how to sustain their families with reduced budgets, leading to fears about declining access to essential resources like nutrition and medical care.

