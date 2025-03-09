Left Menu

Decibels in Controversy: Imam Faces Legal Action for Loudspeaker Use

Police in Sambhal district have charged an imam for using a loudspeaker at excessive volume levels for 'azaan' at a mosque. This action, taken in the Punjabhiyan locality, invokes legal provisions against disobedience and public nuisance, highlighting noise pollution issues in religious settings.

Updated: 09-03-2025 13:24 IST
  India

An imam in Sambhal district faces legal charges after allegedly using a loudspeaker at volumes exceeding legal limits for the 'azaan' in a local mosque. Authorities carried out the seizure of equipment following noise regulation violations in the Punjabhiyan area.

The case, registered against Hafiz Shakeel Shamsi, cites breaches of Sections 223 and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The disobedience to public servant orders and public nuisance are primary accusations.

This incident sheds light on ongoing tensions between religious practices and noise control laws in densely populated areas, emphasizing the need for adherence to judicially mandated sound limits to maintain public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

