Pipeline Tactics: Russian Forces Surprise Ukrainian Troops in Sudzha

Russian special forces used a gas pipeline to launch a surprise attack on Ukrainian units in the town of Sudzha. The ongoing offensive is part of a larger campaign to reclaim territory in Russia's Kursk region. Ukrainian forces have been retreating as the battle unfolds.

Updated: 09-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:28 IST
Russian forces made a strategic move on Sunday by using a gas pipeline to surprise Ukrainian troops in Sudzha, as part of a major offensive to reclaim control in Kursk, according to pro-Russian bloggers. The attack marks a continued effort to push Ukrainian forces back from Russian territory.

Pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka reported that special forces traveled 15 km within the pipeline, covertly approaching Ukrainian soldiers from behind. Sudzha serves as a critical hub for gas transfer, previously pivotal in the Russian - European gas supply chain.

Another blogger, Yuri Kotenok, claimed that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing towards the border, amidst intense fighting in Sudzha's northeastern region. As tensions escalate, the conflict reflects the most significant breach of Russian ground since World War II.

