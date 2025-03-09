Left Menu

Panama's Migrant Dilemma: Between Deportation and Deterrence

Panama released dozens of migrants held in a remote camp after being deported from the U.S. These migrants, including refugees fleeing violence, now face legal uncertainty. Panama's collaboration with the Trump administration aims to deter migration while raising human rights concerns over the treatment of deportees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama has released dozens of migrants who were detained for weeks in a remote camp, following deportation from the United States. They now have 30 days to leave the country, leaving many, like Afghan migrant Hayatullah Omagh, in a state of legal limbo and facing uncertain futures.

Omagh, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, and others are struggling to find shelter and resources. They were part of an agreement between Panama, Costa Rica, and the Trump administration aimed at expediting deportations. Meanwhile, human rights advocates criticize this approach as a method for the U.S. to export its deportation processes.

The camp conditions have faced severe criticism, with reports of restricted access to legal counsel and harsh treatment. Although Panamanian authorities deny these allegations, they have barred journalists from the site. The situation reflects broader issues surrounding migration and international asylum policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

