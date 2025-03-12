EU Looks to Strengthen Response to U.S. Tariffs

France's European Affairs Minister, Benjamin Haddad, has indicated that the European Union is considering bolstering its response to U.S. tariffs, suggesting that the current measures could be expanded.

Speaking to TF1 TV, Haddad emphasized that a trade war is not in anyone's interest, underscoring the importance of balanced global trade relations.

President Donald Trump's administration has implemented increased tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminium imports, a move aimed at reshaping global trade norms to favor the United States, eliciting swift retaliatory measures from Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)