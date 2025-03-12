Left Menu

Food Security Act: Legacy and Transition

The Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted PM Narendra Modi's systematic approach to provide free foodgrains to 80 crore people, contrasting it with the Congress-led UPA's haphazard introduction of the Food Security Act in 2013, which was framed during election times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:46 IST
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated in the Lok Sabha that the Food Security Act, introduced by the UPA government in 2013, was implemented haphazardly as a strategy for the upcoming general elections. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for executing a systematic initiative to distribute free foodgrains to 80 crore people.

Addressing Congress member Praniti Shinde's remarks about her party leader Sonia Gandhi, Joshi contended that the act was not fully prepared and lacked the necessary rules. He noted that under the NDA government, the initiative to provide free foodgrains to the poor became more structured and expansive.

Joshi also emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme was launched, allowing beneficiaries to access free foodgrains anywhere in the country, enhancing people's ease of life.

