Airport Altercation: Shooting Shakes O'Hare Terminal

A shooting incident took place early Wednesday outside Chicago O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 2, following a dispute among several individuals, according to police reports.

A 25-year-old male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower body and was quickly transported to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition, a police statement confirmed.

Authorities are interviewing another person involved in the incident. The episode occurred near the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which is utilized by airlines such as JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines.

