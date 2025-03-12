Airport Altercation: Shooting Shakes O'Hare Terminal
A 25-year-old man was shot outside Chicago O'Hare Airport's Terminal 2 after a dispute. He received two gunshot wounds but remains in stable condition at a hospital. The incident involved multiple people, and police are interviewing another individual. Terminal 2 hosts airlines like JetBlue and Air Canada.
A shooting incident took place early Wednesday outside Chicago O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 2, following a dispute among several individuals, according to police reports.
A 25-year-old male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower body and was quickly transported to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition, a police statement confirmed.
Authorities are interviewing another person involved in the incident. The episode occurred near the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which is utilized by airlines such as JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines.
