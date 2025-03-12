Left Menu

Airport Altercation: Shooting Shakes O'Hare Terminal

A 25-year-old man was shot outside Chicago O'Hare Airport's Terminal 2 after a dispute. He received two gunshot wounds but remains in stable condition at a hospital. The incident involved multiple people, and police are interviewing another individual. Terminal 2 hosts airlines like JetBlue and Air Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:13 IST
Airport Altercation: Shooting Shakes O'Hare Terminal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooting incident took place early Wednesday outside Chicago O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 2, following a dispute among several individuals, according to police reports.

A 25-year-old male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower body and was quickly transported to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition, a police statement confirmed.

Authorities are interviewing another person involved in the incident. The episode occurred near the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which is utilized by airlines such as JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025