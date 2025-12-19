Heavy Fog Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: Hundreds Cancelled and Delayed

Dense fog severely affected operations at Delhi airport, causing the cancellation of at least 177 flights and delays for over 500 flights in one day.

An official confirmed that both departures and arrivals were impacted, with the flight disruptions including several international services. Flight tracking data highlighted the scale of the delays.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced that it is coordinating closely with the India Meteorological Department, using real-time weather forecasts to make informed decisions. Airlines are offering full refunds and free rescheduling to mitigate passenger inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)