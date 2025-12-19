Heavy Fog Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport: Hundreds Cancelled and Delayed
Dense fog heavily disrupted operations at Delhi's airport, leading to the cancellation of at least 177 flights and delays for over 500 on a single day. The Civil Aviation Ministry is working closely with the India Meteorological Department to manage the situation, while airlines offer refunds and rescheduling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Dense fog severely affected operations at Delhi airport, causing the cancellation of at least 177 flights and delays for over 500 flights in one day.
An official confirmed that both departures and arrivals were impacted, with the flight disruptions including several international services. Flight tracking data highlighted the scale of the delays.
The Civil Aviation Ministry announced that it is coordinating closely with the India Meteorological Department, using real-time weather forecasts to make informed decisions. Airlines are offering full refunds and free rescheduling to mitigate passenger inconvenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Civil Aviation Ministry Enforces Stringent Guidelines Amid Fog Disruptions
Pilots Demand Withdrawal of Aviation Safety Dispensations
Adani Airports' Soaring Vision: Navi Mumbai's Role in India's Aviation Hub Ambitions
Soaring High: Indian Aviation's Flight Towards Safety and Efficiency
Adani Group's Bold Expansion in Indian Aviation