Left Menu

Controversy as Dodik Faces Arrest Warrant in Bosnia

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik dismisses an arrest warrant for ignoring a court summons as politically motivated. The separatist, who is pro-Russian, plans to ask Russia to veto the extension of an EU force mandate in Bosnia at the United Nations Security Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:30 IST
Controversy as Dodik Faces Arrest Warrant in Bosnia
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Bosnian Serbs, has dismissed an arrest warrant issued by the state prosecutor, labeling it as politically motivated. The warrant was released after Dodik ignored a court summons.

Dodik, known for his separatist and pro-Russian stance, has declared his intent to seek Russian support in vetoing an extension of the European Union's force mandate in Bosnia. This request is to be made during discussions at the United Nations Security Council.

The move by Dodik reflects ongoing tensions and political dynamics in Bosnia, where international and local influences continue to shape the region's stability and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025