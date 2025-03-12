Controversy as Dodik Faces Arrest Warrant in Bosnia

Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Bosnian Serbs, has dismissed an arrest warrant issued by the state prosecutor, labeling it as politically motivated. The warrant was released after Dodik ignored a court summons.

Dodik, known for his separatist and pro-Russian stance, has declared his intent to seek Russian support in vetoing an extension of the European Union's force mandate in Bosnia. This request is to be made during discussions at the United Nations Security Council.

The move by Dodik reflects ongoing tensions and political dynamics in Bosnia, where international and local influences continue to shape the region's stability and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)