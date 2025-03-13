Taiwan's Defense Against China's Influence
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed concerns over China's increasing influence campaigns against Taiwan. He plans to introduce measures to counter these efforts, which target various societal groups. His statements followed a security meeting addressing China's influence on organized crime, media figures, and military personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:32 IST
- Taiwan
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced on Thursday that China has intensified its campaign to influence and infiltrate the island's society.
In response, Lai's government is preparing measures to counteract Beijing's efforts to integrate Taiwan into its sphere of influence.
Following consultations with top security officials, Lai highlighted China's strategic use of democratic channels to sway organized crime networks, media figures, and military and police officers. These efforts signal an escalating challenge to Taiwan's sovereignty.
