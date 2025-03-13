Left Menu

Taiwan's Defense Against China's Influence

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed concerns over China's increasing influence campaigns against Taiwan. He plans to introduce measures to counter these efforts, which target various societal groups. His statements followed a security meeting addressing China's influence on organized crime, media figures, and military personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:32 IST
Taiwan's Defense Against China's Influence
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced on Thursday that China has intensified its campaign to influence and infiltrate the island's society.

In response, Lai's government is preparing measures to counteract Beijing's efforts to integrate Taiwan into its sphere of influence.

Following consultations with top security officials, Lai highlighted China's strategic use of democratic channels to sway organized crime networks, media figures, and military and police officers. These efforts signal an escalating challenge to Taiwan's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025