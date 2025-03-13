Taiwan's Defense Against China's Influence

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced on Thursday that China has intensified its campaign to influence and infiltrate the island's society.

In response, Lai's government is preparing measures to counteract Beijing's efforts to integrate Taiwan into its sphere of influence.

Following consultations with top security officials, Lai highlighted China's strategic use of democratic channels to sway organized crime networks, media figures, and military and police officers. These efforts signal an escalating challenge to Taiwan's sovereignty.

