Perilous Paths: Sudanese Refugees and the Deadly Journey Through Libya

A rubber boat overloaded with 70 refugees, mostly minors fleeing Sudan's war, faced imminent disaster off Libya's coast. Salvaged by SOS Humanity's rescue ship, survivors shared harrowing tales of their escape from violence-ridden environments.

In Libya, brutal realities persist. Migrants, like Farid from the Sudanese city of al-Fashir, navigate hardship and exploitation. The journey through tribal regions controlled by armed groups frequently subjects them to forced labor and unspeakable abuses.

EU involvement in aiding Libya to control migration stirs controversy, criticized for enabling human rights violations. Despite challenges, refugees like Ahmed express a haunting determination, preferring the treacherous sea to returning to conflict-ravaged homelands.

(With inputs from agencies.)