Perilous Paths: Sudanese Refugees and the Deadly Journey Through Libya

As conflict rages in Sudan, millions flee to Libya seeking refuge. Survivors recount harrowing experiences of torture and detention. Meanwhile, the EU faces criticism over migrant funding in Libya. The complex situation highlights the perilous escape paths and dire conditions these refugees face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rubber boat overloaded with 70 refugees, mostly minors fleeing Sudan's war, faced imminent disaster off Libya's coast. Salvaged by SOS Humanity's rescue ship, survivors shared harrowing tales of their escape from violence-ridden environments.

In Libya, brutal realities persist. Migrants, like Farid from the Sudanese city of al-Fashir, navigate hardship and exploitation. The journey through tribal regions controlled by armed groups frequently subjects them to forced labor and unspeakable abuses.

EU involvement in aiding Libya to control migration stirs controversy, criticized for enabling human rights violations. Despite challenges, refugees like Ahmed express a haunting determination, preferring the treacherous sea to returning to conflict-ravaged homelands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

