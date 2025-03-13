Left Menu

Kremlin declines to comment on whether Russia has shared its demands on Ukraine with U.S.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:43 IST
Kremlin declines to comment on whether Russia has shared its demands on Ukraine with U.S.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on whether Russia had presented the U.S. with a list of its demands to end the war in Ukraine.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Russian and American officials had discussed Moscow's terms during in-person and virtual conversations over the last three weeks. It is not clear what exactly Russia's stipulations are, the people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025