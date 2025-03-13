Kremlin declines to comment on whether Russia has shared its demands on Ukraine with U.S.
The Kremlin on Thursday declined to comment on whether Russia had presented the U.S. with a list of its demands to end the war in Ukraine.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Russian and American officials had discussed Moscow's terms during in-person and virtual conversations over the last three weeks. It is not clear what exactly Russia's stipulations are, the people said.
