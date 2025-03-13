The Kremlin expressed certainty on Thursday about its forces' imminent success in removing Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk region. The announcement followed President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the area.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov relayed this confidence after Putin, adorned in military fatigues, engaged directly with commanders. Putin's presence underscored the urgency he places on this military endeavor.

The Russian leader prioritized the swift completion of operations, affirming his directive that the task be accomplished as quickly as strategic considerations allow.

