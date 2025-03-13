Left Menu

Trump's Government Overhaul: Workforce Reductions Loom

President Donald Trump's push to downsize the U.S. federal government sees a major development as agencies are required to submit cost-cutting plans. Under the watch of tech billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, these measures could lead to mass layoffs and significant economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:38 IST
Donald Trump

The scale of President Donald Trump's plan to downsize the U.S. federal government could become clearer, as agencies face a deadline to submit cost-cutting proposals to the White House. This step could further shape Trump's efforts to reimagine federal operations, led by tech mogul Elon Musk.

Already trimming over 100,000 jobs in a 2.3 million-strong civilian workforce, the Department of Government Efficiency leads this cost-reduction drive. Labor unions continue to challenge these moves legally, worried that aggressive cuts could harm federal operations and affect economic stability amid current trade concerns.

While a significant portion of Americans supports the idea of a leaner government, they express unease about potential harm from mass layoffs. With Trump's administration racing against time, the strategy poses risks to essential services if not executed with caution and strategic foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

