Corruption Scandal Unfolds: EU Parliament Tainted by Huawei Bribery Allegations

Several individuals have been arrested in Belgium after federal prosecutors unveiled a corruption probe connected to the European Parliament. Reports suggest Chinese tech company Huawei bribed EU lawmakers. Investigations include searches in various regions, with suspects questioned about their involvement in active corruption and forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:58 IST
Belgian federal prosecutors announced on Thursday the arrest of multiple individuals in connection with a corruption investigation linked to the European Parliament. Local media have reported suspicions that Chinese telecom giant Huawei bribed EU lawmakers.

The federal police executed 21 searches across Brussels, Flanders, Wallonia, and Portugal, according to the federal prosecutor's office. The searches are part of an extensive investigation into alleged corruption.

Suspects are being questioned over their potential roles in active corruption, forgery, and the use of forgeries within the European Parliament. Reports indicate that lobbyists connected to Huawei may have bribed current or former Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to influence European commercial policy in favor of the technology company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

