Corruption Scandal Unfolds: EU Parliament Tainted by Huawei Bribery Allegations

Belgian federal prosecutors announced on Thursday the arrest of multiple individuals in connection with a corruption investigation linked to the European Parliament. Local media have reported suspicions that Chinese telecom giant Huawei bribed EU lawmakers.

The federal police executed 21 searches across Brussels, Flanders, Wallonia, and Portugal, according to the federal prosecutor's office. The searches are part of an extensive investigation into alleged corruption.

Suspects are being questioned over their potential roles in active corruption, forgery, and the use of forgeries within the European Parliament. Reports indicate that lobbyists connected to Huawei may have bribed current or former Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to influence European commercial policy in favor of the technology company.

