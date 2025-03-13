Illegal Gun Factory Busted in Cuttack: Four Arrested

The Odisha Crime Branch's Special Task Force carried out a significant operation on Thursday, disrupting an illegal gun manufacturing unit in Cuttack city.

Following intelligence reports, an STF team conducted a raid in the Bayalis Mouza area, discovering the clandestine workshop housed covertly near a cattle shed.

Authorities confiscated over 30 pistols, along with machinery and materials used for gun production, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)