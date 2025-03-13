Left Menu

Illegal Gun Factory Busted in Cuttack: Four Arrested

The Odisha Crime Branch's Special Task Force dismantled an illegal firearm manufacturing operation in Cuttack. Acting on intelligence, officers raided a makeshift facility, seizing over 30 pistols and related equipment. Four individuals have been arrested as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Crime Branch's Special Task Force carried out a significant operation on Thursday, disrupting an illegal gun manufacturing unit in Cuttack city.

Following intelligence reports, an STF team conducted a raid in the Bayalis Mouza area, discovering the clandestine workshop housed covertly near a cattle shed.

Authorities confiscated over 30 pistols, along with machinery and materials used for gun production, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

