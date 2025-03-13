Kyiv's Diplomatic Path to Territorial Recovery

A Ukrainian government official revealed on Thursday that though Kyiv understands the limitations of reclaiming its entire occupied territory from Russian troops through military force, there is a plan for diplomatic recovery over time.

The unnamed official shared this insight during a briefing held two days after talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials focused on halting the ongoing war with Russia.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Kyiv maintains a firm stance against acknowledging Moscow's claims over any Ukrainian territory.

