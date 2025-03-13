Left Menu

Kyiv's Diplomatic Path to Territorial Recovery

A Ukrainian official stated that while Kyiv cannot immediately reclaim all occupied territories from Russian forces, recovery is expected to occur diplomatically over time. This comes after discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at ending the war, with Kyiv not recognizing Russia's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:04 IST
A Ukrainian government official revealed on Thursday that though Kyiv understands the limitations of reclaiming its entire occupied territory from Russian troops through military force, there is a plan for diplomatic recovery over time.

The unnamed official shared this insight during a briefing held two days after talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials focused on halting the ongoing war with Russia.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Kyiv maintains a firm stance against acknowledging Moscow's claims over any Ukrainian territory.

