Manish Sisodia Stands Firm Amid Classroom Scam Allegations

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has declared he will not relent in the face of multiple cases filed by the BJP-led central government. His statement follows the President's approval of an FIR against him related to a Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction scam.

Sources indicate that President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the FIR against Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, linked to alleged irregularities in classroom construction during their ministerial tenures in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. Sisodia maintains his innocence and accuses the government of using such tactics to intimidate AAP leaders.

Sisodia further challenged the BJP to honour its electoral promises, questioning the provision of free cylinders to Delhi families and a monthly allowance for women, previously pledged by the party. The scam, reportedly amounting to Rs 2,892.65 crore, was flagged by the Delhi vigilance directorate in 2022, mentioning inflated costs associated with building 12,748 classrooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)