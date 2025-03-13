Left Menu

Manish Sisodia Stands Firm Amid Classroom Scam Allegations

Amid allegations in a Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction scam, AAP leader Manish Sisodia vows to resist pressure from the BJP-led government. With the President's approval for an FIR against him and Satyendar Jain, Sisodia defends his party and questions the BJP's commitment to its electoral promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:32 IST
Manish Sisodia Stands Firm Amid Classroom Scam Allegations
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has declared he will not relent in the face of multiple cases filed by the BJP-led central government. His statement follows the President's approval of an FIR against him related to a Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction scam.

Sources indicate that President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the FIR against Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, linked to alleged irregularities in classroom construction during their ministerial tenures in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. Sisodia maintains his innocence and accuses the government of using such tactics to intimidate AAP leaders.

Sisodia further challenged the BJP to honour its electoral promises, questioning the provision of free cylinders to Delhi families and a monthly allowance for women, previously pledged by the party. The scam, reportedly amounting to Rs 2,892.65 crore, was flagged by the Delhi vigilance directorate in 2022, mentioning inflated costs associated with building 12,748 classrooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025