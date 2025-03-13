Left Menu

Global Markets Shaken by US-EU Tariff Tensions

European shares dipped amid escalating trade tensions as Trump threatens new tariffs on EU alcoholic products. Market volatility spikes with concerns over inflation and economic growth, affecting various sectors. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments in Ukraine and massive German infrastructure debates further impact investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stock markets experienced a slight downturn on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's announcement of potential 200% tariffs on European Union alcoholic imports. This comes amidst worsening trade conflicts, adding pressure to global economic relations and market stability.

The announcement has had significant repercussions for major European spirit companies, with Pernod Ricard and Campari both seeing drops over 4%. Analysts highlighted growing inflation concerns as a result of these trade policies, further unsettling investors and leading to a sector-wide decline in automobiles and parts.

Despite the pessimistic backdrop, some sectors showed resilience; telecommunications grew by 1.4% and healthcare stocks rose slightly after an upgrade for Novo Nordisk. The news coincided with a challenging day for European truck manufacturers and echoed wide-ranging geopolitical challenges, including developments in Ukraine and Germany's massive infrastructure funding talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

