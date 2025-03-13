Left Menu

Liaison Officer Turned Auto-Lifter Arrested in Delhi

Anuj Kumar, a liaison officer at a motors company, was arrested for stealing a scooter after police traced him through over 150 CCTV cameras. His arrest came after a senior citizen reported his scooter stolen in February. Kumar allegedly committed the theft due to financial troubles.

Delhi Police have arrested Anuj Kumar, a liaison officer from a reputed motors company, for allegedly stealing a scooter. The arrest followed a meticulous investigation involving the analysis of more than 150 CCTV cameras.

The incident came to light after Trilochnan Singh, a senior citizen, reported that his scooter was stolen near the Rajpur Road Authority in February. Investigators tracked Kumar's movements for several kilometers before apprehending him in Ghaziabad.

Kumar reportedly confessed to the crime, citing financial stress due to his wife's medical expenses as the motive. Police are continuing the investigation into the case.

