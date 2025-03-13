Liaison Officer Turned Auto-Lifter Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested Anuj Kumar, a liaison officer from a reputed motors company, for allegedly stealing a scooter. The arrest followed a meticulous investigation involving the analysis of more than 150 CCTV cameras.

The incident came to light after Trilochnan Singh, a senior citizen, reported that his scooter was stolen near the Rajpur Road Authority in February. Investigators tracked Kumar's movements for several kilometers before apprehending him in Ghaziabad.

Kumar reportedly confessed to the crime, citing financial stress due to his wife's medical expenses as the motive. Police are continuing the investigation into the case.

