MP Akoijam's Starred Questions Controversy: A Democratic Infringement?

Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has alleged an infringement on his rights as a parliamentarian after his questions on northeastern insurgent agreements were removed from a scheduled session. He met with the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister to address the issue, seeking clarification on the unusual episode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:57 IST
Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has expressed concerns over what he describes as a 'serious infringement' of his parliamentary rights. His questions regarding agreements with insurgent groups in northeastern states were removed from a list of starred questions set for March 11, 2025.

In a bid to address the situation, Akoijam met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to discuss what he deemed an 'unusual episode.' Although he was listed 16th on the ballot for that day's session, his questions were omitted from the final list.

Akoijam criticized the removal as a breach of his duties, writing to the secretary general for clarification without receiving a response. He raised the issue during a zero-hour session and met with Speaker Birla, who promised to look into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

