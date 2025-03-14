Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Birthright Citizenship Showdown

The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to implement restrictions on birthright citizenship, despite lower courts blocking the order. This executive order, contested for potentially violating the 14th Amendment, would withhold citizenship from children of illegal immigrants born after February 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 02:08 IST
Supreme Court Faces Birthright Citizenship Showdown
  • Country:
  • United States

In an urgent plea to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration seeks to enforce restrictions on birthright citizenship amidst ongoing legal challenges.

The administration's request follows several rejections by federal appeals courts, aiming to limit citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants post-February 19, despite nationwide judicial blocks.

Critics argue this move violates the 14th Amendment, prompting lawsuits from states and organizations. As tensions rise, the Supreme Court's response remains pivotal, especially considering the past concerns of its conservative justices regarding nationwide injunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025