Supreme Court Faces Birthright Citizenship Showdown

In an urgent plea to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration seeks to enforce restrictions on birthright citizenship amidst ongoing legal challenges.

The administration's request follows several rejections by federal appeals courts, aiming to limit citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants post-February 19, despite nationwide judicial blocks.

Critics argue this move violates the 14th Amendment, prompting lawsuits from states and organizations. As tensions rise, the Supreme Court's response remains pivotal, especially considering the past concerns of its conservative justices regarding nationwide injunctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)