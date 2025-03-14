Left Menu

Duterte's Hague Standoff: Arrest Sparks Tension and Legal Challenges

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and flown to The Hague following an ICC order. Amidst a tense standoff, Duterte resisted police procedures. While human rights groups hailed the arrest, supporters criticized the move as a violation of sovereignty. Duterte's legal team challenges the arrest's legitimacy.

Manila | Updated: 14-03-2025 02:56 IST
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte found himself at the center of international drama after being arrested and taken to The Hague, Netherlands, pursuant to an ICC arrest warrant. The tense situation unfolded at a Manila air base where Duterte resisted being fingerprinted and defied law enforcement, insisting they would have to kill him to make him comply.

The 12-hour standoff involved Duterte, his family, and supporters physically resisting authorities from taking him to a government-chartered jet. Philippine police, led by Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre, eventually succeeded in transferring Duterte, who now faces charges of crimes against humanity as part of his controversial anti-crime policies during his presidency.

Human rights groups praised the arrest as a victory against impunity, while Duterte's supporters opposed it, questioning the jurisdiction of the ICC. His legal team has since argued that his arrest violated constitutional rights, presenting a legal challenge amid a fiery domestic and international debate.

