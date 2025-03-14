Maryland Judge Blocks Mass Federal Worker Firings Amid Legal Battle
A Maryland judge temporarily halted the mass dismissal of probationary federal workers, mandating the reinstatement of thousands. The decision follows lawsuits by multiple states against federal agencies under the Trump administration. The administration has filed an appeal, denouncing the ruling as an infringement on executive power.
A Maryland judge has issued a temporary halt on the mass termination of probationary federal workers, ordering their reinstatement amid ongoing legal disputes. This significant decision by US District Judge James Bredar follows a lawsuit involving 19 states and the District of Columbia challenging the legality of these firings.
According to the lawsuit, approximately 24,000 probationary workers have been dismissed since President Trump's administration began, with states arguing they were blindsided by the large-scale layoffs. The Trump administration, targeting federal government inefficiencies, has maintained that these terminations are lawful.
This legal battle has seen another federal judge in San Francisco also order reinstatements, highlighting the controversy surrounding these actions. The administration has appealed the decisions, calling them unconstitutional, as the nation watches how this legal saga unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
