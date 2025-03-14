Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Screening of 'No Other Land' in Miami

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is attempting to evict a cinema for screening 'No Other Land,' a film about Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meiner claims the film is propaganda against Jews, while civil rights groups argue it's a free speech issue. The cinema is determined to fight for its rights.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has moved to evict an art house cinema from city property due to its screening of a controversial film, 'No Other Land.' The Oscar-winning documentary depicts the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, focusing on the displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank.

Meiner contends that the film is one-sided propaganda threatening Jewish interests, prompting him to propose the suspension of future grant funding to O Cinema in South Beach. Civil rights organizations, including the ACLU of Florida, have condemned Meiner's actions as violations of free speech principles.

The co-directors of the film and O Cinema's co-founder have pushed back against this narrative, advocating for dialogue with city officials and expressing their commitment to protecting their right to expression. While the film has received critical acclaim, it remains without mainstream U.S. distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

