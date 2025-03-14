Musk's Real Estate Blitz: Federal Offices Face Lease Termination Chaos

Federal agencies across the United States are facing an upheaval as plans to vacate hundreds of offices take effect this summer. This move, spearheaded by Elon Musk's budget-cutting advisors, aims to terminate leases deemed wasteful by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Internal documents reveal that the General Services Administration (GSA) has scheduled dozens of office leases to end by June 30. Despite the aim to save $500 million, the rapid cancellation pace has raised concerns about potential service disruptions, especially for critical yet lesser-known agencies.

The real estate market has been caught off-guard, and some federal agencies might be forced to pay additional rent during a holdover period. Lawmakers and agencies are urging for specific exemptions to maintain essential public services, as DOGE continues its cost-cutting mission under scrutiny.

