Tragic Collision at Chandigarh-Zirakpur: Three Lives Lost

A tragic accident claimed three lives, including a police constable and a home guard volunteer, as a speeding car crashed into a police checkpoint at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border early Friday. The incident occurred as vehicles were being inspected at the 'naka'.

The civilian victim, a 30-year-old man working at a phone company in Gurugram, was on his way home to Mullanpur for Holi when the accident happened. The driver of the car that caused the crash has been apprehended. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaswinder Singh, reported the incident to PTI.

This incident follows another recent tragedy where a 24-year-old man died, and two women were injured after a Porsche collided with two scooters. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)