Tragedy in Vadodara: Speeding Law Student's Car Wreaks Havoc

A car crash in Vadodara, Gujarat, led to the death of a woman and injured four others. The driver, a law student, appeared intoxicated at the scene. The vehicle belonged to his friend, who was present during the incident. Authorities are investigating possible drunk driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was tragically killed and four others injured in Vadodara, Gujarat, when a car, driven by a 20-year-old law student, collided with their two-wheelers. The incident, occurring around 12:30 am near Muktanand cross roads, resulted in the arrest of the driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya.

Eyewitnesses reported that Chaurasiya, appearing intoxicated, yelled "another round, another round" upon exiting the vehicle. The deceased, Hemali Patel, was identified as one of the scooter riders impacted by the crash. The car belonged to Mit Chauhan, who was present in the vehicle during the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panna Momaya, stated that preliminary assessments indicate overspeeding and a possible DUI case. Further investigations, including a medical test for Chaurasiya, are underway to confirm if alcohol played a role in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

