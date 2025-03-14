Satish Bhosale's Arrest and Legal Troubles Unfold

Satish Bhosale, known by the alias Khokya and a close aide to Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Officials revealed he was transported to Beed early Friday following his arrest. His arrival at Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport marks the beginning of his legal proceedings in Maharashtra.

Authorities confirmed that Bhosale has been booked by Beed police in three separate cases, including an attempted murder charge. After his medical examination, he is expected to be produced in the Shirur court. The legal troubles of Bhosale seem far-reaching as he also faces charges under the Forest Act.

In a related action, officials have demolished his residence in Shirur, citing that it was illegally constructed on forest department land. This underscores the gravity of the charges against him and highlights the ongoing legal battle he faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)