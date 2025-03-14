Left Menu

Satish Bhosale's Arrest and Legal Troubles Unfold

Satish Bhosale, alias Khokya and aide to Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Beed for legal proceedings. Bhosale faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and a forest land dispute. His residence, reportedly built illegally, was demolished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:33 IST
Satish Bhosale's Arrest and Legal Troubles Unfold
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

Satish Bhosale, known by the alias Khokya and a close aide to Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Officials revealed he was transported to Beed early Friday following his arrest. His arrival at Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport marks the beginning of his legal proceedings in Maharashtra.

Authorities confirmed that Bhosale has been booked by Beed police in three separate cases, including an attempted murder charge. After his medical examination, he is expected to be produced in the Shirur court. The legal troubles of Bhosale seem far-reaching as he also faces charges under the Forest Act.

In a related action, officials have demolished his residence in Shirur, citing that it was illegally constructed on forest department land. This underscores the gravity of the charges against him and highlights the ongoing legal battle he faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025