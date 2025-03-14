Ukraine's Ceasefire Challenge: Monitoring Peace Amid War

KYIV - Ukraine is tackling the complex task of monitoring any future ceasefire along its extensive frontline with Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister has highlighted the opposition among citizens to ceding land for quick peace, as shown by a recent survey.

U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for a ceasefire proposal negotiated with Ukraine. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's conditional acceptance has been met with doubt in Kyiv, prompting preparations to counter potential provocations.

Andrii Sybiha, part of a Ukrainian delegation, emphasized Kyiv's support for Washington's 30-day ceasefire plan, while recalling the difficulties faced during the Minsk process. With Russia's control over one-fifth of Ukraine, public opinion remains divided as revealed by a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology survey.

