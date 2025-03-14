Tragic Holi Clash: Youth Murdered in West Bengal

In a tragic incident marking the Holi celebrations in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death. The victim, Akash Choudhury, was celebrating with friends when an altercation led to his brutal murder.

Eyewitnesses reported that Choudhury was attacked near his residence in Titagarh by a group of three to four youths. He sustained multiple stab wounds, leading to his death despite being treated at three different hospitals.

Pawan Rajbhar, previously jailed for another crime, has been arrested in connection with the murder. However, the other two accomplices remain at large. Police clarified that the attack was motivated by personal enmity rather than political reasons.

