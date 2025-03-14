Left Menu

Tragic Holi Clash: Youth Murdered in West Bengal

A 20-year-old youth was murdered during a Holi celebration scuffle in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The victim, Akash Choudhury, was stabbed by multiple assailants due to personal enmity. One attacker was arrested, with two others still at large, according to police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:19 IST
Tragic Holi Clash: Youth Murdered in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident marking the Holi celebrations in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death. The victim, Akash Choudhury, was celebrating with friends when an altercation led to his brutal murder.

Eyewitnesses reported that Choudhury was attacked near his residence in Titagarh by a group of three to four youths. He sustained multiple stab wounds, leading to his death despite being treated at three different hospitals.

Pawan Rajbhar, previously jailed for another crime, has been arrested in connection with the murder. However, the other two accomplices remain at large. Police clarified that the attack was motivated by personal enmity rather than political reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025