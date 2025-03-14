Germany's Constitutional Court Clears Path for Massive Spending Plans

Germany's constitutional court has rejected several challenges from opposition parties regarding a substantial public spending initiative proposed by the prospective coalition government. This decision, announced on Friday, allows the parliament to discuss the plans further.

The upcoming session will focus on the proposals presented by conservative election winner Friedrich Merz. Key elements include reforming constitutional debt rules and creating a 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund, aimed at bolstering Germany's economic future.

Merz's conservative bloc, alongside the Social Democrats, is in talks to form Germany's next government. With the support of the Greens, they are poised to pass these proposals with a two-thirds majority in the outgoing parliament.

