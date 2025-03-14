Unlawful Charges or Unjust Accusations? The Tale of Two Laborers
Two casual laborers from the Madhya Pradesh forest department have been arrested under UAPA for alleged Maoist links. They were caught in an operation by the MP police's Hawk Force. The local forest workers' union claims their innocence, calling for their release and labeling the arrests as wrongful.
- Country:
- India
Recent developments in Madhya Pradesh have sparked controversy after two casual laborers from the forest department were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They purportedly have links to Maoists, according to a statement by local police.
The arrest followed an intense operation by the state's anti-Naxal Hawk Force, which resulted in the death of one suspected Maoist. The laborers, Ashok Kumar Valko and Santosh Kumar Dhurve, are accused of providing supplies to the Naxalites.
However, forest workers' union leader Balsingh Thakur strongly denies these allegations, claiming the men were wrongfully implicated. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as community leaders push for action to release Valko and Dhurve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
