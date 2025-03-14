Unlawful Charges or Unjust Accusations? The Tale of Two Laborers

Recent developments in Madhya Pradesh have sparked controversy after two casual laborers from the forest department were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They purportedly have links to Maoists, according to a statement by local police.

The arrest followed an intense operation by the state's anti-Naxal Hawk Force, which resulted in the death of one suspected Maoist. The laborers, Ashok Kumar Valko and Santosh Kumar Dhurve, are accused of providing supplies to the Naxalites.

However, forest workers' union leader Balsingh Thakur strongly denies these allegations, claiming the men were wrongfully implicated. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as community leaders push for action to release Valko and Dhurve.

