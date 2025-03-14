Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Germany’s Debt Rule Overhaul

Euro zone bond yields witnessed significant gains on Friday following a groundbreaking deal in Germany spearheaded by soon-to-be chancellor Friedrich Merz. Collaborating with the Green and Social Democrat parties, Merz plans to significantly increase state expenditure, leading to the overhaul of current debt regulations.

Benchmark yields for Germany's 10-year bonds nearly reached a 17-month peak at 2.936%, indicating heightened investor interest and amplified borrowing through bond markets. Financial observers anticipate that these adjustments will drive Germany's economic growth, bolstered by substantial funding initiatives.

The ripple effect of Germany's policy changes was evident, with various euro zone bonds experiencing yield hikes. Italy's 10-year yield reached its highest since July, and France awaited critical fiscal evaluations from Fitch amid escalating geopolitical economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)