Hyderabad's Sweet Deception: Ganja-Laced Sweets Busted

In a shocking revelation, three individuals were apprehended on Friday in Hyderabad for their involvement in selling ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, and sweets during the Holi festival, as confirmed by Telangana Excise and Prohibition officials.

Raids executed following specific intelligence led to the arrests, with Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy confirming the capture of the suspects involved in these illicit activities.

Officials confiscated several ganja-infused items, including ice cream, kulfi, barfi, and silver-coated balls. Cases have been filed, and a deeper investigation into the matter is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)