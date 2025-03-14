Hyderabad's Sweet Deception: Ganja-Laced Sweets Busted
Three individuals were arrested in Hyderabad for attempting to sell ganja-laced ice cream and sweets during Holi. Telangana Excise and Prohibition officials conducted raids based on a tip-off. The operation led to the seizure of ganja-infused treats and ongoing investigations with registered cases against the suspects.
In a shocking revelation, three individuals were apprehended on Friday in Hyderabad for their involvement in selling ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, and sweets during the Holi festival, as confirmed by Telangana Excise and Prohibition officials.
Raids executed following specific intelligence led to the arrests, with Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy confirming the capture of the suspects involved in these illicit activities.
Officials confiscated several ganja-infused items, including ice cream, kulfi, barfi, and silver-coated balls. Cases have been filed, and a deeper investigation into the matter is currently in progress.
