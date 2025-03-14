Inter-State Drug Trafficking Ring Busted: Tanzanian Students Arrested in Punjab
Two Tanzanian nationals, allegedly involved in an inter-state drug trafficking network, were arrested in Punjab. The case originated in Kerala, linking the suspects to financial transactions in Noida. Further investigations are underway. The operation was supervised by Kozhikode City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran.
- Country:
- India
In what officials describe as a significant breakthrough, two Tanzanian nationals have been apprehended in Punjab in conjunction with a sprawling inter-state drug trafficking ring. The suspects, identified as university students David Nteme and Atka Haruna, were arrested following leads from a major Kerala drug case.
The initial arrests, involving Ibrahim Musamil from Manjeswaram and Abhinav from Kozhikode, unveiled crucial information about the network's operations. This led to the discovery of substantial financial transactions, with money being funneled to Nteme's account and subsequently withdrawn in Noida via Haruna's account.
Law enforcement, pursuing these financial trails, successfully located the suspects in Phagwara, Punjab, where a swift operation led to their capture. The investigation is overseen by Kozhikode City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran, aiming to unravel further intricacies of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
