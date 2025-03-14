Hope for Peace: Ukraine and Russia Eye Ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday a potential breakthrough in ending the war with Russia, following Ukraine's agreement to a U.S.-proposed 30-day interim ceasefire. This agreement comes after discussions with European partners, signaling a significant step towards peace.

However, Zelenskiy emphasized that Russia's acceptance of the ceasefire hinges on specific conditions. He urged the U.S. and other allies to exert pressure on Moscow, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin may delay the ceasefire if not adequately challenged. "If the United States responds strongly, Russia will not be able to stall the process," he stated during a media interaction.

The proposed ceasefire, which spans over 1,000 kilometers of frontline, could be effectively monitored using U.S. satellites and intelligence. Despite the resumption of U.S. military aid, Zelenskiy acknowledged that resolving territorial disputes remains a substantial obstacle. Russia's ongoing demand for Ukraine to cede certain territories, including Crimea, remains a contentious issue as the war enters its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)