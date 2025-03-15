Escalation in Balochistan: Deadly Train Hijacking Sparks Regional Tensions

The death toll from a militant hijacking of a train in Pakistan's southwestern mountains climbed to 31. The Pakistani military accused both India and Afghanistan of supporting the insurgents involved in the attack, increasing regional tensions.

The separatist Baloch Liberation Army, responsible for the assault, claimed its fighters took 214 hostages, subsequently executing them, though this remains unverified. The Jaffar Express was seized in Balochistan province, with militants holding passengers hostage amid a day-long standoff.

According to army spokesperson Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, soldiers terminated 33 insurgents, rescuing 354 hostages. However, 23 soldiers, three railway staff, and five passengers perished in the incident. The ongoing violence underscores longstanding regional conflict involving mineral-rich Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)