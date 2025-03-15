Controversial Bill Aims to Block Chinese Students from US Universities

A group of House Republicans has introduced a controversial bill aimed at limiting Chinese students from studying in the United States. The legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Riley Moore, seeks to bar Chinese nationals from obtaining student visas due to perceived national security threats.

The bill has drawn swift criticism from various organizations and experts, who argue that targeting individuals based solely on national origin is unjust. Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, labeled the move as xenophobic and counterproductive to US interests.

Despite its slim chances of passing, the proposal has incited varied reactions both domestically and abroad. Critics warn it could undermine academic freedom and US leadership in innovation while some commentators liken it to a modern-day 'Chinese Exclusion Act.'

(With inputs from agencies.)