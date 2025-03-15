Left Menu

Controversial Bill Aims to Block Chinese Students from US Universities

A bill introduced by House Republicans seeks to prevent Chinese students from studying in the US amid national security concerns. The proposal, led by Rep. Riley Moore, has garnered criticism for potential xenophobia and limiting academic freedom. Experts argue it could harm US interests and global cooperation.

A group of House Republicans has introduced a controversial bill aimed at limiting Chinese students from studying in the United States. The legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Riley Moore, seeks to bar Chinese nationals from obtaining student visas due to perceived national security threats.

The bill has drawn swift criticism from various organizations and experts, who argue that targeting individuals based solely on national origin is unjust. Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, labeled the move as xenophobic and counterproductive to US interests.

Despite its slim chances of passing, the proposal has incited varied reactions both domestically and abroad. Critics warn it could undermine academic freedom and US leadership in innovation while some commentators liken it to a modern-day 'Chinese Exclusion Act.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

