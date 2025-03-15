Tragedy Strikes as Three Drown in Pune's Indrayani River
Three men aged 24-25 drowned in Pune's Indrayani river in the Dehu Road area while swimming. Despite quick action from volunteers, it was too late for Raj Aghame, Akash Gorde, and Gautam Kamble. Friends alarmed authorities, but the victims had misjudged the river's depth.
Three young men lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident in Pune district's Indrayani river, as per local police reports.
The tragedy unfolded near Kinhai village in the Dehu Road area on Friday evening, when a group of friends had gone for a swim.
Police identified the victims as Raj Aghame, Akash Gorde, and Gautam Kamble. Despite efforts by volunteers from a rescue organization, the bodies were recovered only hours later. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
