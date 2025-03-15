Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Three Drown in Pune's Indrayani River

Three men aged 24-25 drowned in Pune's Indrayani river in the Dehu Road area while swimming. Despite quick action from volunteers, it was too late for Raj Aghame, Akash Gorde, and Gautam Kamble. Friends alarmed authorities, but the victims had misjudged the river's depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-03-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Three Drown in Pune's Indrayani River
  • Country:
  • India

Three young men lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident in Pune district's Indrayani river, as per local police reports.

The tragedy unfolded near Kinhai village in the Dehu Road area on Friday evening, when a group of friends had gone for a swim.

Police identified the victims as Raj Aghame, Akash Gorde, and Gautam Kamble. Despite efforts by volunteers from a rescue organization, the bodies were recovered only hours later. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

