Tragedy Strikes as Three Drown in Pune's Indrayani River

Three young men lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident in Pune district's Indrayani river, as per local police reports.

The tragedy unfolded near Kinhai village in the Dehu Road area on Friday evening, when a group of friends had gone for a swim.

Police identified the victims as Raj Aghame, Akash Gorde, and Gautam Kamble. Despite efforts by volunteers from a rescue organization, the bodies were recovered only hours later. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

