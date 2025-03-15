Unity Against Intolerance: India's Call for Global Religious Harmony

India has voiced its unwavering support for the United Nations' efforts in condemning religious intolerance, especially against Muslims, highlighting the broader challenge of discrimination affecting all faiths. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, India's Permanent Representative, P Harish, emphasized India's historical commitment to diversity and pluralism.

Harish stressed the need for sustained commitment from all countries to ensure the principle of equal respect for all religions. He pointed out the rising violence against religious communities and underscored the importance of not associating terrorism with any faith. Harish also called for education systems to eliminate bigotry and stereotypes.

As the world observes the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Harish reminded the international community that the fight against religious discrimination is essential for a harmonious global society. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed these sentiments, urging global unity against bigotry and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)