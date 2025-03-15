Left Menu

Unity Against Intolerance: India's Call for Global Religious Harmony

India emphasizes its commitment to combating religious intolerance globally, with a focus on Islamophobia, while advocating for broader actions against discrimination affecting all faiths. At a UN meeting, India's Permanent Representative highlighted the importance of equal respect and the eradication of stereotypes in education systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:39 IST
Unity Against Intolerance: India's Call for Global Religious Harmony

India has voiced its unwavering support for the United Nations' efforts in condemning religious intolerance, especially against Muslims, highlighting the broader challenge of discrimination affecting all faiths. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, India's Permanent Representative, P Harish, emphasized India's historical commitment to diversity and pluralism.

Harish stressed the need for sustained commitment from all countries to ensure the principle of equal respect for all religions. He pointed out the rising violence against religious communities and underscored the importance of not associating terrorism with any faith. Harish also called for education systems to eliminate bigotry and stereotypes.

As the world observes the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Harish reminded the international community that the fight against religious discrimination is essential for a harmonious global society. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed these sentiments, urging global unity against bigotry and discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025