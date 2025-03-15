Holi Celebrations in Jharkhand Marred by Violent Clash

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those involved in a violent clash during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police reported on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred during the festive procession in the Ghorthamba area, left several injured and caused significant damage to shops and vehicles. The Giridih Superintendent of Police, Bimal Kumar, assured that the situation is now under control, with efforts ongoing to identify the culprits and ensure their capture.

In the wake of the clash, police forces have been heavily deployed to maintain peace. The incident has prompted criticism from local political figures. Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, attributed the violence to the state's political climate, while Union minister Annapurna Devi criticized the local administration's lack of vigilance, calling the disturbance of communal harmony during Holi a disgrace.

(With inputs from agencies.)