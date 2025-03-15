Left Menu

Holi Celebrations in Jharkhand Marred by Violent Clash

A manhunt is underway in Jharkhand's Giridih district following a clash during a Holi procession that resulted in injuries and property damage. Authorities have increased police presence to maintain order, while political leaders criticize the local government for failing to prevent the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:51 IST
Holi Celebrations in Jharkhand Marred by Violent Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those involved in a violent clash during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police reported on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred during the festive procession in the Ghorthamba area, left several injured and caused significant damage to shops and vehicles. The Giridih Superintendent of Police, Bimal Kumar, assured that the situation is now under control, with efforts ongoing to identify the culprits and ensure their capture.

In the wake of the clash, police forces have been heavily deployed to maintain peace. The incident has prompted criticism from local political figures. Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, attributed the violence to the state's political climate, while Union minister Annapurna Devi criticized the local administration's lack of vigilance, calling the disturbance of communal harmony during Holi a disgrace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025