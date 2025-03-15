Holi Celebrations in Jharkhand Marred by Violent Clash
A manhunt is underway in Jharkhand's Giridih district following a clash during a Holi procession that resulted in injuries and property damage. Authorities have increased police presence to maintain order, while political leaders criticize the local government for failing to prevent the violence.
- Country:
- India
A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those involved in a violent clash during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police reported on Saturday.
The incident, which occurred during the festive procession in the Ghorthamba area, left several injured and caused significant damage to shops and vehicles. The Giridih Superintendent of Police, Bimal Kumar, assured that the situation is now under control, with efforts ongoing to identify the culprits and ensure their capture.
In the wake of the clash, police forces have been heavily deployed to maintain peace. The incident has prompted criticism from local political figures. Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, attributed the violence to the state's political climate, while Union minister Annapurna Devi criticized the local administration's lack of vigilance, calling the disturbance of communal harmony during Holi a disgrace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hindu Organisations Demand CBI Inquiry Amidst Communal Tensions in Beawar
Babulal Marandi appointed leader of BJP legislative party in Jharkhand
Babulal Marandi appointed BJP legislative party leader in Jharkhand Assembly
Babulal Marandi appointed BJP legislative party leader in Jharkhand Assembly
"Happy that LoP in House will come from tomorrow": Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Babulal Marandi