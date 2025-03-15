Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Legal Action: Kerala Father Booked for Minor Son's Driving

A Kerala man, Naushad, faces legal action after a video of his minor son driving an Innova went viral. Although shot last year, it gained police attention recently. Naushad was charged under traffic regulations and previous controversial footage of the boy sitting on a moving car also surfaced.

A Kerala man faces legal ramifications following the emergence of a viral video showing his minor son driving an Innova car. The incident, which took place on a public road in Chekkiad, only drew police attention recently despite being shared on social media in October last year.

Naushad, 37, was identified as the father who allegedly allowed his 13-year-old to drive. Police booked him under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and BNS 125, citing an offense against public safety and life.

The Kerala police initiative 'Subhayathra' brought the footage to their notice. This isn't Naushad's first controversy as earlier footage showed the boy sitting on a moving car, but no charges were filed as it occurred on private property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

