Left Menu

Turkiye-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Syrian Crisis

The escalating crisis in Syria intensifies tensions between Turkiye and Israel. Turkiye supports a centralized Syrian government, while Israel prefers fragmentation, fearing Islamist threats. Their conflicting interests, proxy battles, and regional interventions heighten the risk of a military confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:55 IST
Turkiye-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Syrian Crisis
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The fall of Bashar Assad's government in Syria has further strained ties between Turkiye and Israel. Both nations have vested interests in Syria, but their divergent visions for the nation's future could lead to conflict.

Turkiye, which has long opposed Assad, now supports a stable, unified Syria. It sees itself as a key player in the region. Its recent backing of an agreement between Syria's new interim government and the Syrian Democratic Forces underscores this stance. Conversely, Israel remains suspicious of Syria's interim leadership due to its Islamist ties and fears Turkiye's growing influence.

Analysts warn that these tensions mark a dangerous phase where proxy warfare could evolve into a direct confrontation. Israel has already taken territorial steps in southern Syria, justifying them as defensive moves against hostile groups. The stakes in this geopolitical chess game continue to rise, with both nations actively working to undermine each other's influence in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025