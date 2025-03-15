Turkiye-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Syrian Crisis

The fall of Bashar Assad's government in Syria has further strained ties between Turkiye and Israel. Both nations have vested interests in Syria, but their divergent visions for the nation's future could lead to conflict.

Turkiye, which has long opposed Assad, now supports a stable, unified Syria. It sees itself as a key player in the region. Its recent backing of an agreement between Syria's new interim government and the Syrian Democratic Forces underscores this stance. Conversely, Israel remains suspicious of Syria's interim leadership due to its Islamist ties and fears Turkiye's growing influence.

Analysts warn that these tensions mark a dangerous phase where proxy warfare could evolve into a direct confrontation. Israel has already taken territorial steps in southern Syria, justifying them as defensive moves against hostile groups. The stakes in this geopolitical chess game continue to rise, with both nations actively working to undermine each other's influence in Syria.

