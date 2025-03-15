Turkiye-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Syrian Crisis
The escalating crisis in Syria intensifies tensions between Turkiye and Israel. Turkiye supports a centralized Syrian government, while Israel prefers fragmentation, fearing Islamist threats. Their conflicting interests, proxy battles, and regional interventions heighten the risk of a military confrontation.
- Country:
- Turkey
The fall of Bashar Assad's government in Syria has further strained ties between Turkiye and Israel. Both nations have vested interests in Syria, but their divergent visions for the nation's future could lead to conflict.
Turkiye, which has long opposed Assad, now supports a stable, unified Syria. It sees itself as a key player in the region. Its recent backing of an agreement between Syria's new interim government and the Syrian Democratic Forces underscores this stance. Conversely, Israel remains suspicious of Syria's interim leadership due to its Islamist ties and fears Turkiye's growing influence.
Analysts warn that these tensions mark a dangerous phase where proxy warfare could evolve into a direct confrontation. Israel has already taken territorial steps in southern Syria, justifying them as defensive moves against hostile groups. The stakes in this geopolitical chess game continue to rise, with both nations actively working to undermine each other's influence in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea Flexes Nuclear Muscle with Missile Tests Amid U.S. Tensions
Doug Ford's Bold Election Gamble Amidst U.S. Tariff Tensions
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
Trade Tensions Intensify: Trump's Tariffs Target Vietnam
UK's Miliband Engages China in Energy Talks Amid Global Tensions