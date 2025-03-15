Left Menu

Cyber Blackmail Scheme Uncovered: Man Arrested in Delhi

A 23-year-old man, Madhav Singh from Amritsar, was arrested for morphing and blackmailing women using social media. He demanded Rs 5 lakh from a victim, threatening to release manipulated photos. His arrest followed a digital forensics investigation by Delhi Police, who continue probing the case.

Updated: 15-03-2025 13:31 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of digitally manipulating women's photos to extort money. Identified as Madhav Singh from Amritsar, he allegedly morphed images and demanded Rs 5 lakh from victims, threatening to disclose the doctored pictures online.

Singh reportedly engaged with victims via social media, gaining their trust and obtaining personal photos before resorting to blackmail. His arrest came after a comprehensive investigation involving digital forensics and technical surveillance, exposing his operation of using multiple fake social media IDs to disguise his identity.

Upon arrest in northwest Delhi, police seized a phone containing numerous manipulated images. Authorities are extending their probe to uncover potential additional victims or accomplices, ensuring that such criminal activities are thoroughly dismantled.

