Narrow Escape: Rakesh Tikait's Encounter with Nilgai
Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson, had a narrow escape in Muzaffarnagar when a nilgai collided with his vehicle. Although he remained unscathed, his gunman sustained minor injuries. Tikait emphasized the importance of wearing seat belts and cautious driving.
Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, narrowly avoided harm after a nilgai collided with his vehicle in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, officials reported.
According to Tikait, the incident occurred near the Meerpur bypass road when the nilgai unexpectedly appeared on the road, colliding with his car. Despite the impact, Tikait emerged unscathed.
Following the accident, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait to check on his well-being. Reflecting on the accident, Tikait highlighted the role of seat belts in ensuring their safety and urged others to practice prudent driving habits.
