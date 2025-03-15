Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Rakesh Tikait's Encounter with Nilgai

Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson, had a narrow escape in Muzaffarnagar when a nilgai collided with his vehicle. Although he remained unscathed, his gunman sustained minor injuries. Tikait emphasized the importance of wearing seat belts and cautious driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:10 IST
Narrow Escape: Rakesh Tikait's Encounter with Nilgai
Rakesh Tikait
  • Country:
  • India

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, narrowly avoided harm after a nilgai collided with his vehicle in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, officials reported.

According to Tikait, the incident occurred near the Meerpur bypass road when the nilgai unexpectedly appeared on the road, colliding with his car. Despite the impact, Tikait emerged unscathed.

Following the accident, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait to check on his well-being. Reflecting on the accident, Tikait highlighted the role of seat belts in ensuring their safety and urged others to practice prudent driving habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025