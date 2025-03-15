Left Menu

Tragic Shooting: BJP Leader's Life Cut Short Over Land Dispute in Haryana

In Haryana's Sonipat district, BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was shot dead in a land dispute. Jawahar, involved in land revenue, was attacked by Monu on Friday night. CCTV captured the attacker's actions. Police have initiated search teams for Monu after confirming the land purchase dispute led to the murder.

In a tragic incident in Haryana's Sonipat district, a local BJP leader, Surendra Jawahar, was shot dead, reportedly due to a land-related disagreement, as stated by the police on Saturday.

The victim, Jawahar, served as the president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal and also held the position of a 'nambardar'. His role involved collecting land revenue and maintaining land records, according to official sources.

Police investigations revealed that Jawahar's death was a result of an ongoing land dispute. The suspect, Monu, allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage purportedly shows Jawahar seeking refuge in a shop before being fatally shot. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gohana) Rishi Kant mentioned the formation of three police teams to apprehend the suspect. The dispute originated from a land purchase by Jawahar from Monu's relatives.

