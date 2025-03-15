Tragic Shooting: BJP Leader's Life Cut Short Over Land Dispute in Haryana

In a tragic incident in Haryana's Sonipat district, a local BJP leader, Surendra Jawahar, was shot dead, reportedly due to a land-related disagreement, as stated by the police on Saturday.

The victim, Jawahar, served as the president of BJP's Mundlana Mandal and also held the position of a 'nambardar'. His role involved collecting land revenue and maintaining land records, according to official sources.

Police investigations revealed that Jawahar's death was a result of an ongoing land dispute. The suspect, Monu, allegedly opened fire on Jawahar on Friday night. CCTV footage purportedly shows Jawahar seeking refuge in a shop before being fatally shot. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gohana) Rishi Kant mentioned the formation of three police teams to apprehend the suspect. The dispute originated from a land purchase by Jawahar from Monu's relatives.

