Naidu Pledges Transformation and Initiatives for Andhra Pradesh’s Bright Future

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to transform Andhra Pradesh into the nation's leading state over the next 23 years. He criticized the previous regime's misgovernance and announced various welfare schemes and development initiatives aimed at boosting the state's progress and addressing environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tanuku | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:53 IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold vision for Andhra Pradesh's future, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu committed the TDP-led government to elevate the state to the top rank nationwide within 23 years. Speaking at a village meeting in Tanuku, Naidu emphasized the importance of clean governance and meticulous program implementation.

Naidu attributed a substantial Rs 10 lakh crore debt to misgovernance by the previous YSRCP regime. He outlined the TDP's strategies to overcome financial burdens through revenue generation, debt servicing, and robust governance practices. The Chief Minister highlighted the need for public support and unity in achieving state transformation goals.

Among several initiatives, Naidu announced the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, with an annual allocation of Rs 15,000 for each school-going child. He also detailed plans for waste management, environmental cleanup, and renewable energy projects, reinforcing his commitment to sustainable development for Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

